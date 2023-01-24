Pelissero: Carl Cheffers to lead NFL officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that longtime NFL referee Carl Cheffers is set to lead the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them?
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that a team is waiting to see how things go and could swoop in once their "ducks are in a row."
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
Saquon Barkley reportedly wants to be paid like Christian McCaffrey as the top running back in the 2023 free agent market.
NBC Sports' Peter King expects the Green Bay Packers would want "at least" two first-round picks if they decide to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Brock Purdys PFF grades show poise against his toughest opponent to date.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of conference championship games on Sunday. Here's the latest news across the league.
The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Here are some key matchups to watch. By Dave Zangaro
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's injury and frustration late in the win over the Giants. By Dave Zangaro