Pelissero: Cardinals trading QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reporting Arizona Cardinals trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings are getting some much-needed help at quarterback.
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
The Vikings probably won't be trading anyone before the deadline.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The 0-6 Panthers rank 23rd in total yards and total points per game.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The high fantasy hopes for Minnesota's starting goalie are falling — and fast.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Walker ran through the stop sign and Arizona's best chance to score. In the next frame, the Rangers took a lead they wouldn't surrender, going up 2-1 in the series.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Harden averaged 21 points (44/39/87 shooting splits), a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 58 games last season.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.