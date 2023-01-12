Pelissero: Cardinals, Panthers have requested to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for HC jobs
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for HC jobs.
Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo reportedly has drawn interest from the Panthers for their head coach opening -- but he'll have plenty of competition.
Updates on key stars as the Ravens and Bengals prep for the playoff battle.
How many more teams could enter the Sean Payton sweepstakes? There's a lot on the line for some squads in this weekend's playoff games:
The Dodgers, in search of infield depth, trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Marlins. Prospect Jacob Amaya is headed to Miami.
Dylan Parham recognized for his work at LG for the Raiders this season. He has been named to SIS All Rookie 2nd team
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that it would be “tough” for right guard Alex Cappa to play this week. On Wednesday, Taylor made it official: Cappa will not play against the Ravens. Cappa injured his left ankle in the Week 18 victory over the Ravens, and he was seen at Wednesday’s practice on a [more]
Few freshman have burst on the scene as Andrel Anthony did last year in a rivalry game, can he become consistent for OU?
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Mac Jones reportedly went behind Bill Belichick's back for help with the struggling offense.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
The Seattle Seahawks plan to take away Brock Purdy's greatest asset -- his surprising steadiness as an inexperienced rookie.