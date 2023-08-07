Pelissero: C.J. Stroud will start for Texans vs. Patriots in 2023 preseason opener
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback C.J. Stroud will start for the Houston Texans vs. the New England Patriots in 2023 preseason opener.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero says quarterback C.J. Stroud will start for the Houston Texans vs. the New England Patriots in 2023 preseason opener.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four AFC South squads.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
With less than two months left in the fantasy season, it's time to look for Mr. Right Now over Mr. Right. Fred Zinkie reveals his top baseball adds.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the AFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Murray has both the support and expectations of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort. There's also a broader continuity at stake this season and beyond.