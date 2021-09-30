Pelissero: Antonio Brown poised to return to action vs. Patriots

Reuters

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, manufacturers could shift orders to the island.