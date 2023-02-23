Pelissero: Bubba Ventrone will be Browns' new assistant head coach, special teams coordinator
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Bubba Ventrone will be the Cleveland Browns' new assistant head coach, special teams coordinator.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear. Bears insider Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for how things will shake out, including a big Bears' free-agent splash and Aaron Rodgers' new home.
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.
Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat. Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, [more]
Who are the highest paid running backs in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency? Take a look at the position's 10 highest paid players in the league.
Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.
The Eagles safety wasn’t penalized for the hit, but the NFL fined him after the Super Bowl.
What motivated Matthew Slater to put off retirement and come back to the Patriots for a 16th season? His answer in a recent interview reflects where this team stands entering the 2023 season.
NBC Sports' Peter King weighed in on the potential quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Wide receiver Allen Lazard can become an unrestricted free agent next month and he said that his five years with the Packers have left him with “high expectations” for what he’d look for in another organization. Lazard’s comments about the bar set by playing for head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers might [more]
The Titans are clearing cap space.
Joseph was the Broncos head coach from 2017-18.
Not everyone doubted the Chiefs this season, but here is who said they would fail.
Mic’d-up video shows how insistent Patrick Mahomes was about staying in Divisional playoff game despite a high-ankle sprain.
Nothing about Lamar Jackson’s contract situation has unfolded in the expected way. The only reliable expectation for the coming weeks, then, is that the unexpected should be expected. A #PFTPM listener asked this question today: Is there a scenario where Lamar Jackson could sit out 2023? It’s not unprecedented for a franchise-tagged player to skip [more]
The Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Robert Woods, which just happens to be a position of need for the Cleveland Browns.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down the biggest story in college sports right now: Alabama Crimson Tide rookie forward and top NBA prospect Brandon Miller’s affiliation with the Darius Miles murder case, where new testimony alleges Miller provided the gun used to murder a woman in January.
After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday
