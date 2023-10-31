Pelissero: Browns trading WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions.
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
The 0-6 Panthers rank 23rd in total yards and total points per game.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 9 of the fantasy football season!
Young is a former No. 2 overall pick.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
Harden boosts the Clippers' odds of winning the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.