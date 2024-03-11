Pelissero: Browns re-signing Za'Darius Smith to two-year, $23.5M deal 'Free Agency Frenzy'
Cleveland Browns re-signing linebacker Za'Darius Smith to two-year, $23.5M deal.
Pairing Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby is elite enough along the defensive line. If 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson figures things out too, look out, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Edwards reunites with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in Los Angeles.
Bryce Huff is shedding one shade of green for another.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman roll through the five AL East teams from worst-to-first in in terms of this year's over/unders, kicking off with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles & New York Yankees.
Barkley played last season on the franchise tag for the Giants.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing just two seasons ago. He'll move to an interesting NFC North with the Packers.
Kirk Cousins finished last season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
Wilkins has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins.
The Jaguars continue to search for answers at receiver.
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.
The Bears landed a new running back.
After applying the franchise tag to Pittman Jr. last week, the two sides have worked out an extension.
A rules controversy, wild shots and the return of a Masters champion dominate this week's headlines.
The reigning world champion in the 100 and 200 keeps showing his larger-than-life attitude, but not for the endorsement deals and partnerships that keep rolling in.
Kentucky has flaws, but bettors don't care.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
A key member of San Francisco's defense will reportedly be a free agent.
Mayfield turned his career around on a one-year deal last season.