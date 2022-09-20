Pelissero: Browns to ban fan who threw bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam in Week 2
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Cleveland Browns will ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam in Week 2.
A fan threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam near the end of their loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Police reportedly are investigating.
