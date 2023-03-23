Pelissero: Broncos WR K.J. Hamler underwent surgery on partially torn pectoral
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler underwent surgery on partially torn pectoral.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-/18 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
The Jets added one receiver and then traded one away on a busy Wednesday afternoon to move two steps closer towards the final configuration among their pass catchers.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft will either be loved or hated by Patriots fans. His pick for New England at No. 14 is pretty bold.
Since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to an unprecedented fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract last year, other owners have refused to follow suit on guaranteed contracts. And Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is acknowledging that his team sees Watson’s contract as a stumbling block to getting things done with Lamar Jackson. Newsome, who was [more]
C.J. Stroud put on a show at his pro day in front of many members of the Panthers organization. The Colts were present, too, and have options open.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit Lions' starting RG in 2020-21, was in danger of being a salary cap casualty after undergoing back surgery last fall.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
The Nittany Lions could promote from within.
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
Elijah Moore voiced his displeasure with his role on the Jets last season, and now the young receiver has a new city to call home.
Ohio State held its annual pro day on Wednesday. Here's how players tested in front of NFL teams.
The Raiders may have signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but they’re still in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback. That’s clear from their pre-draft activities, as NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports a Raiders contingent met with quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday night. The meeting with Young occurred after his dinner with the Panthers. Young is [more]
Plenty of news and notes from South Carolina’s Thursday morning practice.
Chiefs fans also noted the last member of the “Legion of Zoom” had left the team.