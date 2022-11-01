Pelissero: Broncos trading OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins in exchange involving Chase Edmonds
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Denver Broncos trading OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins in exchange involving Chase Edmonds.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Denver Broncos trading OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins in exchange involving Chase Edmonds.
Broncos are set to move forward with Randy Gregory and Baron Browning at outside linebacker.
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to [more]
The Jaguars are making a move for the future, acquiring suspended Calvin RIdley
The Miami Dolphins bolstered their defense before the trade deadline, acquiring Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos for two draft picks and Chase Edmonds.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates entering Week 9 ahead of the matchup against the Cardinals.
The 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
The Bears preventing WR Chase Claypool from landing with the Packers makes the trade all the sweeter.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Here's a review of every trade that's gone down in the league over the last three weeks, including a flurry of deals that were just made today.
USA TODAY Sports reacts to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. Follow along!
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Keep checking our NFL trade deadline live blog for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Jeff Wilson Jr. left the 49ers in a trade on Tuesday to reunite with a former San Francisco coach who knows him well.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
The Chicago Bears trading for much-needed wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the trade deadline is sending Green Packers fans on Twitter.
The Steelers should be able to add help along the line of scrimmage with this second-round pick.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. A person familiar with the details confirmed the teams made the deal before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been announced.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick