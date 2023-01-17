Pelissero: Broncos interviewing Sean Payton for HC vacancy today
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Denver Broncos interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy today.
The Texans have completed another head coaching interview. The team announced that they have wrapped up their interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday afternoon. Evero has also interviewed with the Broncos and Colts. The Panthers have requested an interview with him as well, but there’s no known date for that meeting at [more]
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has not played since being activated from injured reserve late in the regular season and this week isn’t getting off on the right foot. Hardman has been sidelined by a pelvis injury and head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the wideout will remain out of practice as [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city makes sense for the GOAT? Lets take a look.
The L.A. Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton.
While the Super Bowl-winning playcaller also has suitors in Denver and Carolina, Payton pointed at several things the Texans have that appeal to him.
Rams fans could see these 5 players take on larger roles with the team in 2023.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
A look at the referee assignment, opening lines and history behind all of it. Interesting Prescott and over/under tidbit await. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The NFL may have no more storied playoff rivalry than the Cowboys and 49ers, and that rivalry will be renewed on Sunday. When the Cowboys visit San Francisco it will be the ninth time the two teams have played each other in the playoffs. The Cowboys have a 5-3 advantage in the previous eight games, [more]
The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Here is our preview and prediction...
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
The NFL announced the referee assignments for all four divisional playoff games, and Chiefs fans were relieved to avoid one official.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.