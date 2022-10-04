Pelissero: Broncos acquiring Latavius Murray from Saints practice squad
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Denver Broncos acquiring RB Latavius Murray from Saints practice squad.
Report: Saints offered RB Latavius Murray a 53-man roster spot prior to signing with Broncos
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the Dallas Cowboys receiver's performance and why he's cemented his status as a top fantasy option.
Lindsay, born and raised in Denver, posted two 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos to begin his career.
The Saints losing Latavius Murray isn't awful on its own, but it might be a symptom of a larger problem within the organization:
The NFC West has four 2-2 teams after four games but the 49ers lead the division with two division wins.
After injuries to both Cordarrelle Patterson and Javonte Williams, Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a few replacement RB options in Atlanta and Denver — the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley & the Broncos' Mike Boone.
The Jets had planned for weeks to move Alijah Vera-Tucker to left tackle, just in case. It can in handy against the Steelers.
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith and RB Rashaad Penny have been nominated for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of Week 4. Vote here!
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
The newspaper owned by the family who owns the sports media outlet that eventually will employ Tom Brady continues to break significant news about Brady’s personal life. Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post reports that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have hired divorce lawyers. The Post previously reported that marital discord caused Brady’s 11-day training-camp [more]
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.