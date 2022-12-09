Pelissero: Brian Daboll says Barkley's status vs. Eagles is uncertain
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley was not on the practice report Wednesday. He was on it Thursday. The Giants added him with a neck injury that limited him in practice. It is the first time Barkley has popped up on the practice report since Week 7 when he had a shoulder injury. He has played [more]
Ben McAdoo’s final big decision as the Giants head coach came when he benched Eli Manning for a Week 13 game against the Raiders. The Giants were 2-9 and McAdoo’s call snapped a 210-game start streak for Manning, which made it an unpopular decision for many of the team’s fans. The identity of the new [more]
Brock Purdy has proven hes anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' quarterback in Week 13.
Here is the Steelers game-status report for this week's game vs the Ravens.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) There's a new twist to the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry that dates to 1933. Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 under Romeo Crennel when they decided to gave Sirianni his first job as a position coach, putting him in charge of the wide receivers.
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
For the second time in four nights, a team trailing an NFL game by the score of 16-3 generated a pair of touchdowns with less than 3:30 on the clock to win, 17-16. For the second time in four nights, uncalled holding fouls helped the effort. On Monday night, it was Buccaneers left tackle Donovan [more]
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Browns star Myles Garrett wasn't awake when Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive Thursday, but wasn't surprised by it.
In our latest mock draft, Ryan Poles trades away the No. 2 overall pick to secure another first-round selection and still ends up with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.
Matt Eberflus gets the disruptive three-tech defensive tackle he needs in our latest three-round Bears mock draft.
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
The Bears' defensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Ryan Poles can fix that with two no-brainer moves this offseason.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
If you weren't watching Thursday night, it's understandable ... but you missed one of the great finishes of the 2022 season.
The Raiders were up 16-3.