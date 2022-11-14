Pelissero breaks down Vikings' play call on fourth-and-18 conversion to Jefferson
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero breaks down Minnesota Vikings' play call on fourth-and-18 conversion to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero breaks down Minnesota Vikings' play call on fourth-and-18 conversion to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
The Vikings found another unique way to win
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is sticking with Marcus Mariota at QB: 'There's no situation'
Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning so far.
This bad beat just turned into a huge win.
The Pac-12's College Football Playoff hopes were significantly diminished late Saturday night thanks to losses from UCLA and Oregon.
The Vikings-Bills game had a stunning final few minutes of regulation
Tom Brady had a cringeworthy moment that could have reversed the course of the Tampa Bay-Seattle game. That said, he and the Bucs are suddenly set up nicely the rest of the season.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
The Bears' defense couldn't hold a 14-point lead. There was a lot to that went into the defensive collapse, from missed tackles to officiating mistakes. Eddie Jackson is tired of all of it.