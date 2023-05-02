Pelissero: Bills to sign ex-Seahawks DT Poona Ford to one-year contract
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero: Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford to one-year contract.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
A lot of times, rookies come in and shove veterans to the side once the NFL season kicks off. Fantasy managers need to be aware not only of the first-years set to shine, but also which vets are in the clear. Matt Harmon highlights a few of the latter.
PSG's hard-line stance on Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia appears to be an acknowledgement that he'll move to a new club this summer.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Considering the Cards are likely to struggle next season and the Texans will still be in rebuilding mode, Arizona could easily end up with the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled. It's time to look toward the future, with our first batch of fantasy football draft rankings!
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.
The College Football Playoff announced the schedule and bowl game assignments for the first two installments of the expanded format, which is going from four teams to 12 beginning with the 2024 season.
The Chiefs' win over the Eagles jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in viewership.
Is Kenneth Walker III stuck in a timeshare after Seattle took an RB? Dalton Del Don examines that and more fantasy fallout from the NFL Draft.
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane would definitely be the fastest 4x100 team in the NFL.
Here's how the Cardinals fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Chiefs fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Thanks to the Rodgers trade, the Jets moved down one spot too far to get one of the offensive tackle prospects they coveted, but they got an instant impact starter on the offensive line in Round 2.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Here's how the Broncos fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Detroit Lions fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Philadelphia Eagles fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
It was a good draft for the Bengals, who will need these rookies to play well as they tweak their roster for another championship run.