Pelissero: Bears signing DE Mario Edwards to three-year deal

The Patriots have made several moves in the past couple of days, and they made another big one on Sunday. The organization traded offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the Texans, according to ESPN and NFL Network. In addition to Cannon, the Texans and Patriots are swapping picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth round. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. The TCU product was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. He played in 115 games for the Patriots, starting in 69 for them