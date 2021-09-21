Pelissero: 49ers sign former XFL standout RB Jacques Patrick
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the San Francisco 49ers sign former XFL standout RB Jacques Patrick.
With more injury concerns, the 49ers poaching a running back from another team. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Jacques Patrick off of Cincinnati’s practice squad. Patrick went undrafted in 2019 and ended up signing with the XFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He was on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2020 [more]
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss at least the next three games. The Browns placed Landry on injured reserve today, which under current NFL rules means he’ll have to miss at least Weeks 3-5. Landry, who has six catches for 80 yards this season, suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday and has been described [more]
Running back Tony Pollard had a big game for the Cowboys in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Pollard ran 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards in the 20-17 victory. Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott got 18 touches and scored a touchdown in the game as well, [more]
The Steelers came into the season with four new starters on their offensive line and the unit’s early work has not been particularly strong, but the team isn’t going to be shifting gears. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters at his Tuesday press conference that he is not considering any personnel changes to the line [more]
The Texans will be without quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Thursday’s game against the Panthers and it looks like wide receiver Danny Amendola will be missing the game as well. Amendola hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Browns and head coach David Culley said on Tuesday that the veteran wideout is unlikely to play [more]
In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]
The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]