Pelissero: 49ers expected to hire Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports the San Francisco 49ers expected to hire Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Often a man of few words in front of a microphone, Bill Belichick gave an amazing response about his experience with Tom Brady
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
Belichick joined his former quarterback on the first episode of Brady's podcast since he announced his retirement.
With news that Keenan Allen could become a cap casualty, here are 4 other receivers in a similar boat who might interest the Bears.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.
Eric Bieniemy used one of Ron Rivera's go-to lines when discussing his next step during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
The Packers will have to be picky about who they bring back from the free-agent pool in 2023. Here are five likely options.
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is now Vikings defensive coordinator and folks in the Midwest are all fired up about it