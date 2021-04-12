  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who is 6-foot-7, says playing point guard 'feels natural'

Larry Starks, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the second straight game on Sunday, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball was sidelined with a left hip flexor soreness.

That has given the Pelicans the opportunity to use Zion Williamson, who is listed at 6-foot-7, as essentially the point guard and initiate the offense. Williamson has handled the new duties better than could have been expected. In Sunday’s 116-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had 38 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. That followed Williamson’s 37-point, 15-rebound and career-high 8-assists effort in Friday’s 101-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We want to get him more experience at that spot going forward because I think that’s where his future is in this game,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I really do.”

Since Williamson wasn’t the biggest player on his youth teams, his coaches focused on developing his point guard skills. The extra work on ballhandling and passing were beneficial for Williamson, especially after he grew from 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-6 between eighth and 10th grade.

And now the Pelicans are benefitting as well.

“It just feels natural to me,” Williamson said. “I’ve been playing the game since I was 4. At this point, it just feels natural. I’m still learning. But certain things just do feel natural.”

While the Pelicans started to use Williamson in the point guard role in February, Friday's game marked a big difference. He was their primary ball handler throughout the game against the Sixers instead of just handling the ball after getting a rebound and pushing it up or the team going with it off off dead balls and free throws.

Of course, a lot of that had to do with Ball being out for the ninth time in the past 12 games because of a sore hip. Even with Ball expected to return this week, it appears the Pelicans will continue initiating the offense with Williamson.

“He just needs reps and more and more and we've increased it throughout the year giving him more and more opportunities,” Van Gundy said. “We’d like to give him more going forward. We’ll try to build some more things for him.”

Williamson is averaging 26.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 61.7% from the field this season.

Celtics’ epic 31-3 run ends Nuggets’ streak

To say this season has been underwhelming for the Boston Celtics would be an understatement. They have a 28-26 record and hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

But they have slowly staged a turnaround, winning five of their past six games. Their 105-87 win over the Denver Nuggets – the league’s hottest team – is the kind of game that could accelerate that turnaround.

They limited the Nuggets to eight points in the fourth quarter. Normally that would be the biggest storyline of the game. But the competing storyline is that the Celtics went on an epic 31-3 run.

The Celtics were trailing 79-65 when Jaylen Brown scored on a driving layup with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter. By the time Grant Williams ended the run with a layup with 4:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Celtics had a 96-82 lead. That effectively put away the Nuggets and ended their eight-game win streak.

“We just needed something to get us going,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “You know, I thought we were close to going the other way there when it was 76-62.”

Brown and Jayson Tatum and fueled the comeback. Tatum finished with 28 points two days after a career-best 53-point performance against Minnesota, and Brown had 20.

Heat’s defense comes to the rescue

The Miami Heat hear all the talk about the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks being the teams most likely to emerge from the East. The Heat’s message has been: Don’t forget about us.

Even though they will be without new acquisition Victor Oladipo for their four-game Western Conference swing, they begin the important trip with a 107-98 win Sunday in Portland. It was the Heat’s sixth win in their past seven, which followed a season-high six-game losing skid.

Miami realizes it will have to ride its vaunted defense into another NBA Finals appearance. And, excuse the pun, Miami turned up the heat defensively against the Trail Blazers. The Heat forced turnovers on the Blazers’ first three possessions of the game, squashing the Blazes’ pick-and-rolls and setting a tone. By halftime, the Blazers had 12 turnovers, and the Heat had 20 points off those turnovers. The Blazers average 11.1 turnovers, the second-lowest in the league behind the Spurs' 11.0.

“We know on the road we have to be able to defend at a high level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Our defense has to travel. It's a key to our success.”

Comparing DeMar DeRozan to Kobe Bryant

DeMar DeRozan hit the tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left, giving San Antonio a 119-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday halting the Spurs’ five-game losing streak.

After Luka Doncic scored on a 10-foot floater with 19 second remaining to tie the game, DeRozan came around a screen but still had just one defender on him in Dorian Finney-Smith as Doncic peeled off the play. DeRozan hit a step-back 20-footer.

That led Spurs guard Dejounte Murray to compare DeRozan to Kobe Bryant, saying, “Shoot, if they double, we want him to take it. Kobe would have taken it with five guys on him – take that (bleep).”

Game of the night: 76ers at Mavericks

The Sixers begin their most consequential week of the regular season with Monday’s game at Dallas. The Sixers are tied with the Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but their stretch of games over the next two weeks could determine how long they can stay there. After Monday’s game at Dallas, they return home for a four-game set against the Nets (Wednesday), the Clippers (Friday), Warriors ((April 19) and the Suns (April 21) before traveling for a pair of games at Milwaukee (April 22 and 24). Of course, the Sixers’ game against the Mavericks on Monday won’t be a cakewalk. Dallas has six wins in its past eight games. They are now 29-23 after a COVID-related 8-13 start. And Monday could mark the Mavericks debut of JJ Redick, who was acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Pelicans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zion Williamson says playing point guard 'just feels natural'

Recommended Stories

  • How Byron Scott helped Kobe Bryant get to 60-point finale

    Byron Scott coached Kobe Bryant in his final season and was a mentor when the Lakers great entered the NBA. What he and others remember.

  • Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), LaMarcus Aldridge among Nets out against Timberwolves

    In what's become almost a nightly occurrence this season, the Nets will be without another set of stars Monday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

  • Three things to know: Don’t let one ice-cold quarter fool you, Denver is legit

    In their past eight games (including Sunday's loss) the Nuggets have a +11 net rating.

  • Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

    CLEVELAND (AP) Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. ''You get so spoiled with Zion because he sets such a high standard that I didn't think this was one of his better games,'' Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. The Pelicans, who trailed by 13 points in the second quarter, went ahead for good at 108-107 on Ingram's jumper with 2:33 remaining.

  • Kyrie Irving out for Nets Monday vs. Timberwolves for personal reasons

    Both Harden and Irving will be out Monday night.

  • Falcons scouting profile: Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

    The Atlanta Falcons need a long-term option at running back with Mike Davis only signed up for two years. Jaret Patterson could be that guy.

  • Mum shares how to clean pillowcases so they don't cause skin breakouts

    The 'cleanfluencer' recommends you run bedding through the wash every few days.

  • Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant's 60-point farewell anniversary

    Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his farewell game on April 13, 2016. Here's a look at the game and his legacy.

  • Sir John Major: The Queen has earned the right to space to grieve

    Former prime minister Sir John Major says the Queen has earned the right to have a “period of privacy” to grieve, and added that “friction” between the royal family and the Duke of Sussex is “better ended as speedily as possible”.

  • Nets reaction: Brooklyn gets stunned by an undermanned Lakers squad

    Kyrie Irving was ejected and the Lakers stunned the Nets on Saturday.

  • Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns share special moment after matchup

    The Timberwolves tributed the late Jacqueline Towns, Karl-Anthony's mother, during Bulls-Timberwolves on Sunday. LaVine and Towns shared an embrace afterwards.

  • The top 7 quarterbacks available in what could be a historic NFL draft class

    Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there's plenty of other quarterbacks that could be potential franchise-changing players.

  • Adam Morrison talks Gonzaga's run, playing with Kobe, working in media

    Current Gonzaga radio commentator and all-time Zags great Adam Morrison joined Chris Haynes to discuss his playing days in the NBA. The former top-5 pick took a deep dive on the pressure to perform in the league, the expectations from the media and the differences between his days in Charlotte and Los Angeles. Adam also takes Chris inside a locker room with Kobe Bryant, calling Gonzaga's buzzer-beater against UCLA and much more! Make sure to subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes on your favorite podcast app.

  • Lonzo Ball out for Pelicans with left hip flexor soreness vs. Cavaliers

    The Pelicans will be without Lonzo Ball on Sunday in Cleveland as he will be sidelined with left hip flexor soreness.

  • NBA roundup: Jazz first to 40 wins

    Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and the Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to reach the 40-win mark with a 128-112 victory Saturday night over the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City. Mike Conley added 26 points and Joe Ingles contributed 20 off the bench, with both players sinking five 3-pointers, to help the Jazz overcome a double-digit deficit en route to a rout of the Kings. Mitchell became the first Jazz player since Hall of Famer Karl Malone to score 35 points in three consecutive games.

  • 2 different viewpoints on why Biden's Supreme Court commission may be a dud

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the charge in criticizing President Biden's newly-minted 36-person bipartisan commission that's been tasked with studying Supreme Court expansion and term limits for justices, among other judiciary reforms. "This faux-academic study of a nonexistent problem fits squarely within liberals' years-long campaign to politicize the Court, intimidate its members, and subvert its independence," he said in a statement Friday, a few hours after Biden ordered the formation of the commission, which has not been charged with delivering a specific recommendation at the conclusion of its report. But McConnell most likely need not fear, write Ian Millhiser in Vox and Jonathan Turley in The Hill. Their reasons differ significantly, but the conclusions are the same — the commission looks like it'll be a dud. That's not to say the members aren't impressive. Both Millhiser and Turley admit it features an all-star lineup of legal scholars, but the former notes that none of the leading academic proponents of Supreme Court reform were named to the commission. "In choosing the members of this commission, the White House appears to have prioritized bipartisanship and star power within the legal academy over choosing people who have actually spent a meaningful amount of time advocating for Supreme Court reforms," Millhiser writes. Subsequently, he argues, members of the Federalist Society praised the makeup of the commission, signaling that they're not threatened by it. Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, wasn't sold on the bipartisan angle; he believes the commission is "far from balanced," with only a handful of its members falling under the right-of-center umbrella. In the end, though, "few moderates or conservatives would put much weight in such a stacked commission," Turley writes. "Rather, it could be an effort to defuse the left while sentencing the court packing scheme to death-by-commission — a favorite lethal practice in Washington." Read more at Vox and The Hill. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole gardenBiden is reportedly vetting Cindy McCain for an ambassadorship in Rome

  • Masters: 5 Things We Learned in the final round

    Hideki Matsuyama became the ninth different golfer to win the Masters in as many years.

  • What are the odds that the Nets and Lakers meet in the NBA Finals? | What Are The Odds?

    Chris Williamson and Ashley Nicole Moss look back at the Nets loss to the Lakers on Saturday night, and the warning signs they see for Brooklyn if they were to meet LeBron James and LA again in the NBA Finals.

  • SixersWire: George Hill has mallet on thumb in uncommon area

    Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill said there is no timetable on his thumb injury because there is a mallet in an "uncommon area."

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?