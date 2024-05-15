Pelicans walk it off, 6-5 in earliest day time since 2010

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – In a rare day game in Myrtle Beach, the Pelicans secured a walk-off victory, 6-5 over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Wednesday afternoon. Chris Paciolla knocked in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth. The Birds are now 14-20 while the Nationals slipped to 23-12. It was the earliest start time for a Pelicans’ home game since 2010.

The ball was flying early as Leonel Espinoza (2-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) and Wally Soto (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) each hit home runs in the first two innings. Paciolla (0-5, RBI) delivered the walk-off fielder’s choice for his first RBI of the day.

For the first time this season, Mason McGwire lasted four innings in his start with three earned runs while not walking anybody with four strikeouts. The win went to Nico Zeglin (2-0) after tossing the final 2 1/3 innings with one earned run and four strikeouts.

With the game tied 3-3, the Pelicans scored in the third and fourth innings. Miguel Pabon hit an RBI single on a ground ball to right field with two outs in the third and Espinoza brought home his second run on a double in the bottom of the fourth as Myrtle Beach took a 5-3 lead.

The middle innings were quiet until Vaquero lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score the runner from third in the top of the seventh to bring the Nationals within one.

Fredericksburg tied it up in the top of the ninth as Armando Cruz led off the inning with a double and later scored on a double by Ochoa to tie the game at five.

The Pelicans put runners on first and second in the bottom half before a balk by Baldo moved both runners to scoring position. Paciolla hit a fielder’s choice to second and the throw home was too late as Christian Olivo scored the winning run for a 6-5 Pelicans win.

The series continues on Thursday night for game three at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.