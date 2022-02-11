Pelicans waived CJ McCollum’s physical

Bobby Marks on CJ McCollum trade: ‘I’ve never seen for a player like CJ McCollum, who’s got after this year 60 mill $ plus, for a team to waive his physical in New Orleans. Man, better cross your fingers, hopefully it all works out. It was stunning for me”.

Source: Apple Podcasts

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut but the Pels lose to the Heat

🏀 Not. On. Herb.

🏀 Zion Williamson injury update

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/8RVvXB1zNJ – 3:30 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

David Thorpe calls the Blazers something not very nice. One thing he points out: the Blazers could have traded CJ McCollum a year ago, and then kept Gary Trent Jr., who is incredible. BRING IT IN: truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… – 2:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut but the Pels lose to the Heat

🏀 Not. On. Herb.

🏀 Zion Williamson injury update

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SG3w1F0a6y – 12:59 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut but the Pels lose to the Heat

🏀 Not. On. Herb.

🏀 Zion Williamson injury update

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/eY0WkM3JKC – 11:30 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

The Spurs’ 2025 strategy, why it wasn’t so crazy to trade Tyrese Haliburton, can CJ McCollum show Zion Williamson how to love the Spurs? @David Thorpe with mega-insight on the trade deadline. truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 10:40 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut but the Pels lose to the Heat

🏀 Not. On. Herb.

🏀 Zion Williamson injury update

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/MCTVnXtstT – 9:05 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Despite the loss against the Heat, the New Orleans Pelicans are ambitious for the rest of the season. CJ McCollum brings leadership and personality in the roster and the partnership with Brandon Ingram looks promising.

They’re ready to make a playoff push

sdna.gr/mpasket/932490… – 8:49 AM

Story continues

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Portland Trail Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin details rebuilding effort that led to trading CJ McCollum and Norman Powell oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/0… – 11:35 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Via @SportsBizClass alum @arieizen CJ McCollum Trade Breakdown – looking at it from both team’s perspectives sportsbusinessclassroom.com/cj-mccollum-tr… – 11:31 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

McCollum was slightly out of beat with his new teammates tonight, which was expected and not that worrying.

More concerning: Miami ate the DeVonte’-CJ backcourt alive on defense. I’m not sure how much you can afford to play those two together, especially with JV at the 5. – 11:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

CJ McCollum makes his debut for the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ovpvH33BDA – 11:18 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans can’t overcome rough shooting night in CJ McCollum debut for New Orleans, with team at 42% from field and 11/41 on threes. McCollum 15 pts on 6/21 FGs. Heat post 112-97 road win. Jose Alvarado team-high 17 pts. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/krTbfO7dTj pic.twitter.com/wiZrKoeJfo – 9:56 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

CJ McCollum Pelicans debut:

15 PTS

7 REB

5 AST pic.twitter.com/6mgJHrW4Iy – 9:53 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Pelicans will have to work out some shot distribution issues.

FGAs in order:

McCollum – 21 (2/10 3s)

Graham – 15 (4/11 3s)

Alvarado – 12 (3/6 3s)

Ingram – 12 (1/3 3s, including garbage time shot w/ 30 seconds left) – 9:52 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Heat 112, Pelicans 97

Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs

Ingram 15 pts

McCollum 15 pts (6-21 FG) & 7 rebs

Pels fall short in CJ McCollum’s debut against a big-time Heat squad. Some good moments for CJ, but a lot of stuff to work on. Ball movement, defense needs to get better. – 9:51 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Heat 112, Pelicans 97

New Orleans shot 11 of 40 from 3.

CJ McCollum goes 6 of 21.

Brandon Ingram only took 12 shots. – 9:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Field goal attempts tonight:

McCollum – 20

Graham 14

Alvarado – 12

Ingram – 11

Something seems off here – 9:41 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Splash! Another one for Jose!! Alvarado has made his last 3 three-point attempts.

And now Devonte’ Graham hits a corner triple.

CJ McCollum is good mojo. – 9:33 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Is Jose Alvarado better than C.J. McCollum?…MY COLUMN – 9:29 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

C.J. McCollum is 5/18 FG, 2/8 3pt to start his Pelicans tenure. – 9:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Heat 83, Pelicans 73

Ingram 15 pts

Valanciunas 14 pts & 7 rebs

McCollum 12 pts (5-16 FG)

Pels have 13 assists on 28 field goals. Not usually what we see from Willie Green’s squad. – 9:19 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Heat 56, Pelicans 55

Ingram 11 pts

McCollum 10 pts

Valanciunas 10 pts & 6 rebs

Pels shot 41 percent from the floor and still only trail by 1 at half. They only had 14 points in the paint. They have to put more pressure on the rim to open up shots from 3. – 8:39 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum creates offense so easily. He didn’t have a great shooting first half in his #Pelicans debut (4 of 12, 2 of 5 on threes), but what a weapon to have a guard in the attack who can get his own shot on call. He’s so shifty/crafty off the dribble – 8:36 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Devonte’ Graham steals the pass from Lowry then hits a 3-pointer in Kyle’s face the next second.

Graham is playing well in CJ McCollum’s debut. – 8:30 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

CJ McCollum making the defense pay from deep when they go double another Pelican >>>>> – 8:21 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

CJ McCollum splashes home his first 3-pointer in a New Orleans uniform, tying the game up at 27 apiece to start the 2nd quarter. – 8:10 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Heat 27, Pelicans 24

Ingram 7 pts

McCollum 4 pts

Valanciunas 4 pts

Both teams combined to go 2-of-15 on 3s. – 8:07 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum played the first half of 1Q before being subbed out, but was back in with all reserves to close the period. Able to be on the ball a lot with that group and create – 8:07 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

it’s so weird watching cj mccollum in a pelicans jersey. but also kind of refreshing? – 7:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

CJ McCollum’s first bucket as a Pelican pic.twitter.com/kcsEPB00uP – 7:47 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

it’s really weird seeing CJ McCollum in something other than a Blazers jersey. – 7:44 PM

Willy Hernangomez @willyhg94

Welcome CJ!! 🔥 @CJ McCollum – 7:44 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

CJ McCollum’s first bucket with the Pelicans is a midrange baseline jumper — all net. – 7:43 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Also – CJ McCollum and Tony Snell were SUPER confused when the Pelicans start their pregame play fight with each other.

They’ll figure it out. – 7:39 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans were already headed on a positive trajectory, which helped lead to decision to execute trade with Trail Blazers for McCollum, Snell, Nance. David Griffin spoke to media pregame about the additions in the deal: https://t.co/taGZE5a8Os pic.twitter.com/MqOUQwiP5d – 7:19 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💯 Trade deadline moves with @Rob Mahoney

💯 What’s the plan for the Kings’ front office?

💯 Fallout from the CJ McCollum trade

#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/6oFeE6… – 7:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again starting: Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo.

Caleb Martin (Achilles) inactive.

Tyler Herro (knee) questionable.

CJ McCollum will start in Pelicans’ debut. – 7:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

CJ McCollum starting vs. Heat in his Pelicans debut. – 6:54 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Devonte’ Graham

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – 6:53 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

CJ McCollum was kept in the loop during the #Pelicans-#Blazers negotiations. He told me it’s nice to feel wanted. Now? Let’s just go hoop!

🎥: @TheGameDayHoops

pic.twitter.com/H2f3TGGu0n – 6:30 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

David Griffin says Zion Williamson “feels good” and is excited about the CJ McCollum addition.

The plan is for Zion to get additional scans done on his foot at the end of next week of the following week. – 6:14 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

David Griffin, in reference to CJ McCollum saying BI was a big reason why he came to New Orleans earlier today, says that the word is out now on Brandon Ingram.

“This is what a star player looks like.” – 6:05 PM

More on this storyline

Oleh Kosel: David Griffin says he felt the Pelicans entered the trade deadline with momentum and they were in a much more leveraged position to “absorb a player of CJ McCollum’s caliber.” -via Twitter @OlehKosel / February 10, 2022

Jim Eichenhofer: C.J. McCollum on the transition of being traded to #Pelicans: “I feel fortunate to have been in the league this long and have played with one organization this long. But I’m looking forward to a new chapter, a new challenge and playing with some of these young guys.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / February 10, 2022

Jordan Schultz: CJ McCollum was kept abreast of the trade discussions between the #Pelicans and #Blazers. He told me that it felt good to be wanted and he’s just ready to go hoop now! -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / February 10, 2022