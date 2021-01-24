Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans made a valiant run late but fell short on Saturday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-110.

In the final contest of a two-week road trip, New Orleans came out with a lifeless effort for much of the first three quarters. Particularly in the second half, the Pelicans fell apart, watching their deficit balloon to 18 points against a Wolves side that rested both its stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

Midway through the fourth quarter, though, the Pelicans went to a small ball lineup that got them back in the game. The lead was trimmed down to eight points but New Orleans could never get closer as Minnesota closed out the game at the line.

Brandon Ingram had 30 points in the loss while Eric Bledsoe finished with 28. Zion Williamson had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Good: Final six minutes

The first 42 minutes were nearly entirely awful. In the final six minutes, the Pelicans looked like a different team. After being outworked for much of the game, New Orleans went small with a lineup of Lonzo Ball, Bledsoe, Ingram, Josh Hart and Williamson and got themselves back into the game. While there were lots of negatives that need to be fixed, the Pelicans should look at that closing lineup as one to go back to in the future.

The Bad: The effort

The run in the fourth quarter aside, the Pelicans looked lifeless, particularly in the second half. While acknowledging it was the final game in a two-week road trip, New Orleans never got up for Saturday's game. Coming against an undermanned Timberwolves side that played with energy, the Pelicans' lack of energy and effort was even more evident. The third quarter, a quarter New Orleans has struggled in all season, saw them manage just 14 points despite allowing only 24. The lead peaked at 18 points midway through the final period before a small ball lineup late got them back in the game.

The Lonzo Ball: Slow start, strong finish

Lonzo Ball continued to struggle with his shot early in the game for the Pelicans. However, as the game went on, he slowly came around before being a factor in the late run. Ball finished with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting overall and 3-of-9 shooting from range. He did add seven assists and three rebounds with two steals and a block in 30 minutes. He had a shot to really make the final seconds of the game interesting with a 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to five but missed long on the effort. But it was still an encouraging finish to a game that New Orleans had no business being in late.