Pelicans vs. Thunder Recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans rebounded from Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Suns with a blowout win of their own, winning on the road on New Year’s Eve against the Thunder on Thursday, 113-80.

After another back-and-forth first quarter saw New Orleans hold a four-point lead, the Pelicans pushed the lead to double-digits at halftime. The third quarter was defined by an ejection of Brandon Ingram, who was up to 20 points by the time he was ejected.

Following his ejection, though, the Pelicans rallied, led by Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Seven players finished in double figures for New Orleans with Ingram leading the way. Bledsoe had 17, Ball had 16 and Alexander-Walker had 14. Steven Adams had a double-double in his return to Oklahoma City, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Good: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The offense overall was a big positive after Tuesday's putrid display but Nickeil Alexander-Walker, in particular, was a standout. His first minutes of the season didn't come until Tuesday when he largely played garbage time against the Suns. But his performance in those minutes in a blowout was enough to warrant the coaching staff giving him a shot in Thursday's game. Alexander-Walker absolutely did not disappoint, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. For a team that has largely lacked scoring power on the offensive end, Alexander-Walker stepped up and certainly played his way into the rotation for a long time moving forward.

The Bad: The ejection of Brandon Ingram

At the 3:00 mark of the third quarter, Brandon Ingram was ejected after a foul on Isaiah Roby was deemed a flagrant-2 foul and an automatic ejection. The foul came on a fastbreak when Ingram swung for a block, got a piece of the ball and most of Roby's head. https://twitter.com/JacobRude/status/1344836387745517568?s=20 The foul was unquestionably a flagrant-1, which is what most expected. A flagrant-2 foul is deemed "unnecessary and excessive" contact. The difference between that and a flagrant-1 is the inclusion of "excessive," meaning the refs determined that Ingram's swing for the ball was excessive. Protecting the players is paramount in the league, especially as they become bigger, faster and stronger. But that call seems like a couple steps too far in that direction.

The Ball: Stepping up without Ingram

A lot of people stepped up in Ingram's absence for the Pelicans but Ball was particularly impressive. Ball finished with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting overall and 2-of-7 from range. He flirted with a triple-double, tallying nine assists and eight rebounds as well. More than anything, Ball settled the offense down with Ingram and ensured the team continued getting good looks to put the game away in the fourth quarter.