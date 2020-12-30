Pelicans vs. Suns Recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

For the second straight game on national television this season, the New Orleans Pelicans were embarrassed. Following a Christmas Day beatdown, New Orleans traveled to Phoenix on Tuesday and were manhandled, trailing by as many as 40 points en route to a 111-86 loss.

The first quarter was competitive between the two sides with the Suns holding just a two-point lead. Over the second and third quarters, though, the Suns outscored the Pelicans 69-32.

Zion Williamson finished with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting while Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams had 13 and 11 points, combined. No other Pelican finished with more than seven points as the team shot 12.5% from three on 24 attempts.

The Good: Didn't lose by 50?

It would have been hard to imagine any team challenging the Clippers for largest margin of defeat at 51 but the Pelicans got closer than they probably would have hoped. And yet, they still didn't lose by as many points as the Heat, who were blown out by Jrue Holiday and the Bucks 47 points while allowing a league-record 29 three-pointers. Honorable mentions: The bench in the fourth quarter

The Bad: All of it

It's an impossible and fruitless task to pinpoint which aspect of the Pelicans' play on Tuesday was worst. The defense couldn't and wouldn't stop anyone. The offense couldn't create open looks and didn't knock down the few it created. As things got worse, players began forcing the issue offensively which only led to more turnovers and more empty possessions.

The Lonzo Ball: Bad, very bad

Lonzo Ball wasn't immune to the poor play on the night. Unfortunately, when he plays poorly, it's typically pretty loud bad performances. On Tuesday, he finished 3-of-12 from the field, 1-of-7 from three and had just seven points with three turnovers. In all honesty, there was just nothing positive to take away from that game.