The Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 125-113. Nikola Jokic put up his 12th triple-double of the season as he recorded 27 points (11-17 FG), 10 rebounds and 14 assists for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray added 20 points, 9 assists and 3 3PM in the victory. Zion Williamson tallied a game-high 30 points, along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Pelicans