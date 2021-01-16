Pelicans vs. Lakers Recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

After a promising first half, the New Orleans Pelicans were blown out in the second half on Friday in Los Angeles, falling to the Lakers 112-95. The loss is the fifth straight overall for New Orleans.

The Pelicans came out of the gate fast, building up a 15-point second-quarter lead but after 28 first-quarter points, New Orleans managed 37 in the entire second half. Los Angeles’ lead peaked at 25 points in the fourth as they won going away.

Zion Williamson had a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds while Brandon Ingram had 20 points.

For the Lakers, LeBron James had 21 points, Anthony Davis tallied 17 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell each had 16 points.

The Good: The first half

The Pelicans came out strong in the first half, and particularly the opening 18 minutes, to take control of the game. The lead peaked at 15 points at the midway part of the second quarter and the Lakers led just once in the first half at 3-2. And on Friday, it didn't even take a herculean effort from Nickeil Alexander-Walker to be in that position. Ingram was impressive in the first half and Williamson was his typical great on the offensive end but it was a strong defensive effort that set the tone.

The Bad: The second half

If the first half was good for the Pelicans, the second half was terrible, awful, no good and very bad. New Orleans had all of 37 points in the second half and were even worse on the defensive end. Los Angeles finished with 55 points and blew the game open into an embarrassment in the fourth quarter. Stan Van Gundy's two timeouts while down 20 in the fourth quarter is telling of how bad things got by the end of the night.

The Lonzo Ball: Out again

Lonzo Ball remained out on Friday with bilateral knee tendinopathy. He remains day-to-day. His status for Sunday's game against the Kings remains uncertain.