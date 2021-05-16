Pelicans vs. Lakers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
New Orleans (31-40) wraps up its regular season at home against the defending champion Lakers (41-30), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Pelicans are heavily undermanned and will be playing a Lakers team vying for playoff seeding in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Los Angeles could move as high as the sixth seed with a win.

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Zion Williamson and Steven Adams will be out for the Pelicans. The Lakers had a full roster available on Saturday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game on Monday:

  • Date: Sunday, May 16

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: NBATV

  TV Channel: NBATV

Probable starting lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Forward – Naji Marshall

  • Forward – James Johnson

  • Center – Willy Hernangomez

  • Guard – Eric Bledsoe

  • Guard – Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Guard – Dennis Schröder

  • Guard – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

  • Forward – LeBron James

  • Forward – Anthony Davis

  • Center – Andre Drummond

