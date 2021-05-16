Pelicans vs. Lakers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
New Orleans (31-40) wraps up its regular season at home against the defending champion Lakers (41-30), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Pelicans are heavily undermanned and will be playing a Lakers team vying for playoff seeding in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Los Angeles could move as high as the sixth seed with a win.
Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Zion Williamson and Steven Adams will be out for the Pelicans. The Lakers had a full roster available on Saturday.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game on Monday:
Date: Sunday, May 16
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBATV
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Probable starting lineups
Forward – Naji Marshall
Forward – James Johnson
Center – Willy Hernangomez
Guard – Eric Bledsoe
Guard – Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Los Angeles Lakers
Guard – Dennis Schröder
Guard – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Forward – LeBron James
Forward – Anthony Davis
Center – Andre Drummond