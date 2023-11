The Jazz defeated the Pelicans, 105-100. Collin Sexton recorded a team-high 16 points for the Jazz, while Keyonte George added 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Brandon Ingram (26 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists) and Jordan Hawkins (25 points, 6 rebounds) combined for 51 points for the Pelicans