Advertisement

Pelicans vs Jazz Game Highlights

NBA.com

Brandon Ingram missed a potential game-tying shot as the Utah Jazz hold on to a 114-112 victory over the Pelicans. Keyonte George led the Jazz with a career-high 19 points, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists as Jordan Clarkson totaled 16 points and a season-high 10 assists. Zion Williamson (26 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds) and Brandon Ingram (25 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) led the Pelicans in the loss.