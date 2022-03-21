Pelicans vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The New Orleans Pelicans (30-41) play against the Charlotte Hornets (36-35) at Spectrum Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,473,241 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,384,331 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
