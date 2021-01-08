Pelicans vs. Hornets: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 8)

The Ball brothers will take center stage on Friday as Lonzo’s Pelicans (4-4) host LaMelo’s Hornets (3-5), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

For the first time, Lonzo and LaMelo will face one another in a competitive basketball game. While they will take center stage, both teams see Friday’s game as a vital one. The Pelicans will look to snap a two-game losing streak while the Hornets will look to piece together a winning streak after Gordon Hayward’s 44 points against Atlanta.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Jan. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

New Orleans Pelicans