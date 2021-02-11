Pelicans vs. Bulls Recap: The good, the bad, and the Lonzo Ball

The third quarter was the difference-maker in the Windy City as Chicago cruised to a 129-116 win over New Orleans on Wednesday night. The Bulls (10-14) used a 40-14 third quarter, including a 19-2 run to open the period, to erase an eight-point Pelicans (11-13) halftime advantage.

How did Chicago turn the game around? A franchise record for threes made doesn’t hurt. The Bulls finished a scorching 25-47 (53%) from three, setting the all-time Chicago mark.

It was nearly a career night for Zach LaVine, finishing just three points off of his high water mark with 46 to lead all scorers. Coby White tacked on 30 points and eight made threes, as the Bulls backcourt took over in the third quarter to stun New Orleans.

After a monster first half for Lonzo Ball where he led the Pelicans with 19 points and splashed home four threes, his only points of the second half came on a late fourth-quarter layup.

Chicago never cooled off in the final 24 minutes as they rolled to their second win in three games.

The Good: Chicago's backcourt lights it up

The Bulls backcourt of Coby White and Zach LaVine combined for 76 points at the United Center. It was the two guards that took over in the third quarter and prompted a 40-14 second-half run that all but sealed the win. LaVine has emerged into a true superstar, and showed off his unique blend of athleticism, sharpshooting, and playmaking. The UCLA product has taken a step forward in each area this year as he looks to earn a well-deserved all-star nod. The Bulls finished with 25 made threes, with White and LaVine combining for 17 makes to make NBA history. https://twitter.com/_Andrew_Lopez/status/1359717679574233088

The Bad: The third quarter for the Pelicans

It wasn't only Ball who went away in the third quarter after a sensational start, it was Stan Van Gundy's entire team. After leading by eight at the break, New Orleans fell apart defensively while simultaneously not being able to buy a bucket. It all happened in the blink of an eye, as the Bulls went on a 19-2 run to start the quarter that took just five minutes.

The Lonzo Ball: A tale of two halves

Ball was at his absolute best through the first 24 minutes in Chicago. The jumper was working, he got his teammates involved, and overall looked comfortable and assertive. He didn't let the game to come him, but instead dominated the first two quarters with aggressiveness out of the gate. https://twitter.com/cclark3000/status/1359700788361232391 In the second half? He joined the rest of his teammates in wilting away as Chicago made their run. Ball didn't score in the second half until late in the fourth quarter after 19 first half points had him leading all scorers.

