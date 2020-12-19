Pelicans vs. Bucks Recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans finished unbeaten in their brief two-game preseason slate with a win over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 127-113.

Zion Williamson had a huge night for the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center, pouring in 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field. Lonzo Ball bounced back from a poor offensive game against Miami by shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from range for 19 points to go along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes in his debut. Brandon Ingram had 11 points and JJ Redick scored 18 points off the bench for New Orleans.

Khris Middleton finished with 29 points for Milwaukee while Jrue Holiday had 15 points in his return to New Orleans.

The Good - The offense

While the defense took the plaudits in the first game, the offense looked sharp on Friday. Aside from a stretch in the second half of the second quarter, the Pelicans were efficient and effective offensively. The team shot 44-of-86 (51.2%) from the field and 12-of-33 from range (36.4%) while assisting on 25 of those field goals. Five players finished in double figures with Ball and Williamson leading the way. Ingram, who was the offensive standout in the opening game, struggled on the night but was picked up by his teammates, including Bledsoe in his debut.

The Bad - The defense

The Pelicans didn't play poorly defensively, but giving up 111 points will certainly leave head coach Stan Van Gundy with plenty to discuss in practice. While the overall end product was fine, in spurts the team struggled and that led to the Bucks turning a 20-point second-quarter deficit into a lead as large as seven.

The Ball - Showcasing a new skillset

Ball talked about being aggressive out of ballscreen scenarios this season and showcased what he meant on Friday. He attacked the Bucks' drop coverage with a number of pull-up jumpers off pick and rolls and continued attacking the rim, a trend he started in game one of the preseason. In total, he finished with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds with two steals and a block, doing it all in a team-high 34 minutes of action. Though it's come in two preseason games, Ball has showcased a new mindset and a new skillset that should have Pelican fans excited.