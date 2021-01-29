Pelicans vs Bucks: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday
New Orleans (6-10) got back on track on Wednesday by snapping a three-game losing streak with a win over Washington but will face a daunting challenge on Friday at home against the Bucks (11-6), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Friday marks the official return of Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee after the guard was traded in the offseason. The Bucks made the trip to New Orleans during the preseason but Friday is both the first official game and the first time (limited) fans will be in attendance.
Lonzo Ball, who left Wednesday’s win early with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable for New Orleans.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game on Wednesday:
Date: Friday, Jan. 39
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Probable starting lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
Forward – Brandon Ingram
Forward – Zion Williamson
Center – Steven Adams
Guard – Eric Bledsoe
Guard – Lonzo Ball
Guard – Jrue Holiday
Guard – Donte DiVincenzo
Center – Brook Lopez
Forward – Khris Middleton
Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo