Pelicans vs Bucks: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

New Orleans (6-10) got back on track on Wednesday by snapping a three-game losing streak with a win over Washington but will face a daunting challenge on Friday at home against the Bucks (11-6), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Friday marks the official return of Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee after the guard was traded in the offseason. The Bucks made the trip to New Orleans during the preseason but Friday is both the first official game and the first time (limited) fans will be in attendance.

Lonzo Ball, who left Wednesday’s win early with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable for New Orleans.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game on Wednesday:

Date: Friday, Jan. 39

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Forward – Brandon Ingram

Forward – Zion Williamson

Center – Steven Adams

Guard – Eric Bledsoe

Guard – Lonzo Ball

Milwaukee Bucks