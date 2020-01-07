Pelicans tout Zion Williamson's return 'soon' with video of him dunking

Unless the Pelicans are in the business of teasing their fans, Zion Williamson's return is indeed imminent. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Here’s some good news for New Orleans Pelicans fans — and an NBA that’s built much of its primetime schedule around a 14th-place team.

According to the Pelicans, Zion Williamson is returning “soon.”

To allay any doubts about his imminent return, the team tweeted its message Monday with video of Williamson dunking.

What does ‘soon’ mean?

What “soon” means isn’t exactly clear.

After Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and visit the New York Knicks on Friday. The team didn’t delve into whether or not fans should expect him back for either of those games or beyond.

ESPN Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez reports that Williamson will participate in 5-on-5 drills in practice on Tuesday.

Plan for tomorrow is for Zion to go 5 on 5 with players at practice - a big step up from 3 on 3 with coaches last week. Prior to the game today he did 3 on 3 with players and some 4 on 4 as well.



He's getting back the explosiveness, his gait/ankle stability has improved. (1/2) — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 7, 2020

Williamson practiced last week for the first time since suffering a a torn right lateral meniscus in the preseason. Coach Alvin Gentry declined then to provide a timeline other than to rule him out for last week’s games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

Williamson healthy, practicing

Since then, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williamson’s meniscus was fully healed and that his playing weight is where the team wants it to be, but that the Pelicans wanted him on the practice floor a few times before the No. 1 pick phenom makes his NBA debut.

All of that combined with the team celebrating his warmup dunk points to Williamson’s much-anticipated return to the court, well ... soon.

