Pelicans tout video of Lonzo Ball hitting uncontested mid-range jumpers

(Reuters)

This is what it’s come to for Lonzo Ball.

Ball, a professional basketball player and former No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, hit some uncontested mid-range jump shots in a gym.

Somebody took video of it.

His new team, the New Orleans Pelicans, posted said video on its Twitter account with a fire emoji and the caption “Cookin.”

Here it is.

Lonzo Ball is ‘cookin’

Ball, a point guard, is a notoriously bad shooter. He’s a good playmaker and an above-average rebounder for a guard. But his woeful shooting from everywhere on the court has prevented him from coming anywhere close to approaching his lofty draft status.

In two seasons, Ball has shot 38 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from 3-point distance and 44.9 percent from the free throw line. Again, he’s a point guard. Not Shaq.

His form is different ... does it mean anything?

His form here with the Pelicans is different than the literal shoot-from-the-hip approach he displayed at UCLA and with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But who knows what it means? This is a dude hitting open jumpers in a gym.

Everyone knows that Ball desperately needs to work on his jump shot, and this video follows the now-tradition of struggling shooters posting videos of themselves doing moderately impressive things in situations that don’t remotely resemble game action.

We’ll refrain from any “Cookin” assessment until Ball regularly does this in NBA games.

