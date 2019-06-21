Pelicans take issue with Panthers tweet to Zion: 'Ya know you guys have an NBA team in your city?'

Everybody wants a piece of Zion Williamson.

Fortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA lottery balls bounced their way, and they officially have the rights to the former Duke phenom after Thursday’s draft.

Panthers take their shot at Zion’s attention

Despite the fact that he’s leaving the state of North Carolina, the Carolina Panthers took the opportunity to congratulate Williamson while grabbing a piece of the Zion hype on Twitter. Williamson grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina before heading a few hours north to Durham to play college ball.

Rooted in the Carolinas!



Good luck Zion 🏀 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/xtbqVLvFz9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 20, 2019

Pelicans not having it

The Pelicans saw the tweet. They did not appreciate the tweet, coming from a team based in a city with a rival NBA team.

ya know you guys have an NBA team in your city? They had a strong draft last night too, and yet no tweet to them? 🧐 https://t.co/gca9hi3pBa — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 21, 2019

Aside from the part about the Hornets having a strong draft (P.J. Washington is a fine player who may or may not become a solid NBA contributor), that tweet is pretty spot on.

We’d be territorial too if there was any hint of someone else trying to lure the most exciting prospect to join the NBA since LeBron James — especially after just losing Anthony Davis.

Saints join the party

The New Orleans Saints did their part in the Twitter beef to stand up for their city’s NFL team while commencing in some expert trolling of their NFC South rivals.

let us be the first NFL team to congratulate the @hornets on a strong draft last night! pic.twitter.com/QNQdyuop5l — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 21, 2019

As was the case on lottery night and draft night, New Orleans once again got the best of Charlotte.

