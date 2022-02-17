Pelicans staff, players aware not to expect Zion Williamson for foreseeable future

Brian Windhorst: A couple of weeks ago, the coaching staff and the players became aware not to expect Zion back for the foreseeable future.

📅 On this day in 2021, Zion Williamson appeared in his 50th NBA game, scoring 31 points on 13-16 shooting from the field.

Williamson is the only player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG with a 60 FG% through the first 50 games of his career. pic.twitter.com/FTrMBamwZI – 2:01 PM

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson could need second surgery on foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/pel… – 1:21 PM

The Pelicans “won” the draft lottery in 2019, but they’ve lagged behind the Grizzlies. On Zion and Ja and the other differences between two small-market Southern teams: nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:07 AM

Williamson was supposed to return to practice in December, but he began experiencing soreness in his right foot. That month, he flew to Los Angeles to have an injection to promote healing. It is possible he will need a second surgery on his right foot, sources said, but nothing has been decided. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 16, 2022

The Pelicans were intrigued by the possibility of pairing AAU teammates Williamson and Morant together in 2019, sources said. They had the Nos. 1 and 4 picks entering that draft. They offered the Grizzlies multiple packages that included the No. 4 pick. All of their offers were rebuffed. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 16, 2022

Christian Clark: David Griffin says Zion Williamson will have another round of medical imaging done likely toward the end of next week. He says Trajan Langdon recently met with him in person. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / February 10, 2022