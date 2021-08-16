Pelicans signing RFA Josh Hart to three-year, $38M contract

The top NBA free agent available – Josh Hart – is coming off the board.

The Pelicans restricted free agent is returning to New Orleans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Restricted free agent G Josh Hart is closing in on a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Dave Spahn of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

That’s a surprisingly high salary for Hart, whose leverage had dried up with cap space around the league. We’ll see how much is guaranteed (especially with this information coming from his agents).

Hart profiles as a 3-and-D wing, though his outside shot hasn’t fallen frequently enough in years. At 6-foot-5, he’ll also continue to give up size while playing small forward in New Orleans.

At guard, the Pelicans return up-and-comers Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis, signed-and-traded for Devonte' Graham and acquired Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple in the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade.

Even at small forward, Hart falls behind Brandon Ingram.

Still, New Orleans retains a solid player in the 27-year-old Hart. His style lends itself to helping good teams.

The Pelicans just hope they’ll become that team – or at least that Hart retains positive trade value on this contract.

