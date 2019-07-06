Zion Williamson will not play for remainder of NBA Summer League

Zion Williamson will not suit up for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After a strong start that was cut short due to a minor knee sprain and 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook Las Vegas and Southern California, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that rookie Zion Williamson will not play for the remainder of the NBA Summer League.

Zion Williamson, who left last night’s game against the Knicks with a bruised left knee, will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League, David Griffin announced today.



“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”

The former Duke Blue Devil played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday when the Pelicans took on the New York Knicks. In just nine minutes of play, the 19-year-old recorded 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting and three rebounds.

After a dominant performance that included an impressive show of strength to rip a rebound from Kevin Knox and lay it in, Williamson’s night came to an end after a knee-to-knee hit that occurred in the first half.

The Pelicans play their next Summer League game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

