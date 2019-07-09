Pelicans rookie throws down dunk of the summer league (yes, Zion's still hurt)

Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes was on the delivery end of a welcome-to-the-NBA moment Monday. (Getty)

Zion Williamson’s summer league stint with the New Orleans Pelicans was brief.

After his debut was cut short by a minor knee sprain, the Pelicans are playing it safe with their prized rookie, holding him out of the remainder of summer league action.

But fans who showed up to Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls still got a show from a lottery pick— just not the one they likely envisioned when they made their summer league plans.

During the second quarter, Italian point guard prospect Tony Carr worked on a pick-and-roll with Jaxson Hayes, the No. 8 pick out of Texas.

Hayes broke free from his defender to find only a helping Mychal Mulder standing between himself and the rim.

WE INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM TO BRING YOU AN ABSOLUTE HAMMER BY JAXSON HAYES pic.twitter.com/NFJsryE7N6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 9, 2019

Mulder — a 6-foot-4 guard out of Kentucky should have probably just stayed out of the way.

Hayes is a raw, talented 6-foot-11 center with ideal NBA size and athleticism. He just showed off both at the expense of Mulder.

The Pelicans are rightfully excited for their future built around Williamson. But in Hayes, they drafted a player with the upside to man the paint in the aftermath of the Anthony Davis era.

They’re hoping that dunk is a sign of things to come.

