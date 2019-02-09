Pelicans reportedly would have been fined $100,000 per game sitting Anthony Davis

The NBA was planning to fine the Pelicans $100,000 per game if they sat Anthony Davis to protect his trade value. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans announced they plan to reincorporate star Anthony Davis back into their lineup after not trading him before the deadline on Thursday.

Many assumed the Pelicans would simply sit Davis through the rest of the season as a way to keep him healthy and protect his value as a trade asset — which would be a completely logical thing to do, as he’s made it clear he wants to be traded and will not re-sign with the team in 2020. If Davis gets hurt, his trade value will plummet.

While playing Davis will obviously make the Pelicans a better team through the end of the season, it turns out they are saving a ton of money by doing so.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the NBA was planning to fine the Pelicans $100,000 per game they sat Davis. With 27 games left in the season, that would have been $2.7 million in fines.

Here's the very latest on the whole "should the Pelicans sit Anthony Davis the rest of the season to protect his trade value" issue, with @WindhorstESPN reporting that the NBA got involved & warned the Pels they'd risk a $100,000 fine PER GAME if they held a healthy AD out. pic.twitter.com/UxBA81TEm5 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 8, 2019





In their statement on Thursday, the Pelicans echoed Davis’ statement that he wanted to play. They also hinted that the NBA league office had a hand in the decision.

Now, we know exactly what that meant.

“A number of factors contributed to this decision,” Pelicans manager Dell Demps said in a statement. “Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games. Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies.”

The 25-year-old has averaged 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in 41 games this season. He has missed nine games after a finger injury, however has been cleared to play.

Davis returned on Friday night to mix of boos, cheers

Davis made his official return on Friday night when the Pelicans hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The crowd at the Smoothie King Center, however, was split on how to handle Davis’ comeback.

During their introduction video, the Pelicans showed a quick clip of Davis at the very beginning without a full shot of the team. Then, when he was announced in the starting lineup, he was met with a loud chorus of boos.

Loud boos for Anthony Davis during pregame intros pic.twitter.com/Ozvbi6tTSc — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 9, 2019





Pelicans fans, however, didn’t really know how to handle him during the game either. Multiple times when he touched the ball early in the game, fans booed. Then when he dunked, however, he received lots of cheers.

Davis, though, has 26 games left with the Pelicans. Fans in New Orleans still have plenty of time to figure it out.

Pelicans survive despite not playing Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter

After jumping to a 14-point lead late in the third quarter, the Pelicans held on and survived a late Timberwolves run to pick up the 122-117 on Friday night. However they did so without Davis in the fourth quarter.

Davis checked out of the game with 3:14 left in the third quarter, and didn’t return. Davis played just 24 minutes, and didn’t see a minute in the fourth quarter — which is is a major reason why the Timberwolves were able to get right back in the game. Coach Alvin Gentry said after that Davis was pulled late in the third quarter due to a previously set minutes restriction.

Davis, though, had little to say about missing the fourth quarter after the game.

“I just go out there and play,” Davis told ESPN after the game. “Whenever I’m called upon to play basketball to go out there and help, that’s what I do.”

He still had a tremendous offensive night, however, dropping 32 points while shooting 11-of-15 from the field. He also added nine rebounds, and went 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

“My teammates came to me and said they wanted me to play. I just love being back on the floor …” —Anthony Davis after returning to the court for the first time since demanding a trade pic.twitter.com/dGusx0d4PZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2019





“It just felt good to be back on the floor, playing the game that I love, coming out trying to help the team win,” Davis told ESPN after the game. “My teammates came to me and said they wanted me to play. I just love being back on the floor.”

Jrue Holiday added 27 points for the Pelicans, and Kendrich Williams finished with 19 points and six rebounds. The win marks their second-straight.





“There’s been times we’ve been down 15 in the fourth and we’ve come back and almost win,” Holiday told Fox Sports New Orleans after the game. “I think that we all know there’s a chance of winning if we play as hard as we can. Sometimes we kind of get in a deficit, but if we keep on fighting and keep on pushing through, there’s always a possibility.”

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 32 points and eight rebounds on Friday. Andrew Wiggins finished with a double-double 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Isaiah Canaan and Jeff Teach each finished with 12 points. Minnesota has now lost four-straight games.

