Pelicans will take Lakers’ 2025 first-round pick, giving L.A. a 2024 first-rounder

When the Los Angeles Lakers landed superstar big man Anthony Davis via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019, a good number of people thought they overpaid for him.

While Davis has been one of the NBA’s very best players for years, he has been injury-prone. Los Angeles gave up Lonzo Ball, who was then a promising and heavily hyped point guard, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

The first of those picks came in 2021, which the Pelicans used on De’Andre Hunter. The final one is due this year, but according to the conditions of the trade, they have the option to defer that pick to 2025.

New Orleans will indeed defer that third and final first-round pick to 2025. That means the Lakers will have the No. 17 pick in this year’s draft, which will take place in just under four weeks.

ESPN Sources with @DraftExpress: The New Orleans Pelicans are planning to defer the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick until 2025, clearing the way for LA to select 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Pick conditions were part of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2024

This year’s draft class is considered to be weak, and there is always the chance the Lakers will finish with a worse record next season than they did this season. Those are thought to be the reasons the Pelicans made the decision they made regarding the final first-round pick owed to them in the Davis trade.

There will instantly be speculation on what Los Angeles will do with the No. 17 pick next month. Will it send it away in a major trade that will bring it a third star? Is it even possible they use it on Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, in order to curry favor with the latter and ensure he will remain with the team?

