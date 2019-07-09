Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes almost leaps over player for best dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)

LAS VEGAS — That. Is. Nasty.

With Zion Williamson safely covered in bubble wrap and on the sidelines, the reason to watch Pelicans’ Summer League games is Jaxson Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, a 6’11” with all kinds of athleticism and potential.

How much athleticism? Ask Mychal Mulder.

WE INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAM TO BRING YOU AN ABSOLUTE HAMMER BY JAXSON HAYES pic.twitter.com/NFJsryE7N6 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 9, 2019





Damn.

He almost leaps over Mulder.

Hayes showed a lot more than just the ability to dunk, he scored a variety of ways around the rim and had 15 first-half points as the Bulls had no answer for him.