Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes almost leaps over player for best dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
LAS VEGAS — That. Is. Nasty.

With Zion Williamson safely covered in bubble wrap and on the sidelines, the reason to watch Pelicans’ Summer League games is Jaxson Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, a 6’11” with all kinds of athleticism and potential.

How much athleticism? Ask Mychal Mulder.


Damn.

He almost leaps over Mulder.

Hayes showed a lot more than just the ability to dunk, he scored a variety of ways around the rim and had 15 first-half points as the Bulls had no answer for him.

