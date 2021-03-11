Pelicans host Timberwolves to start playoff push

Chris Finch was associate head coach with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2017-20.

Now he's the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves after starting the season as an assistant with Toronto and joining the Wolves after Ryan Saunders was fired last month.

The Pelicans will get their first look at Finch as a head coach when they host Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA and a nine-game losing streak. The Pelicans are hoping this opener of a three-game homestand can be a launching point for a second-half playoff push.

New Orleans first-year coach Stan Van Gundy is looking for better defensive play from his team during the second half of the season.

"One of our problems is our guys will beat themselves up about missing shots and missing free throws," Van Gundy said, "but the defensive stuff just doesn't get to them in the same way."

Forward Zion Williamson is coming off his first All-Star appearance. He was a last-minute addition to the starting lineup for Team Durant after Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was scratched due to contact tracing.

At 20, Williamson became the fourth-youngest player to start in an All-Star Game, behind Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

"Whenever something like that pops up, especially with those names, man, it's just an honor in itself," Williamson said. "It sounds like a cliche answer, but that's the truth. It's just an honor to have my name in that conversation.

"It's still crazy that I was selected to be an All-Star. But if you know me, my goals are to help my team win. I have a lot of work to do."

Finch took over with five games remaining before the All-Star break and said he would use that time for an "intense evaluation" of the personnel in preparation for the second half.

He was asked if the week without games might be beneficial to the team.

"As long as we come back with the right mindset, then it's beneficial," Finch said.

Finch has had an opportunity to consider potential changes to his rotation, but he's still working with the same roster that had so much trouble competing during the first half.

"We're going to tighten things up and we're going to play the guys that can compete the hardest," Finch said. "We've got to be more competitive on every single play down the floor. These performances only end when we decide they end. We're trying to go a different direction. We're not married to anything. It wouldn't make sense.

"Coming out of the break, I have a pretty good feel for where we're going to get to in our rotations, what our offensive system is going to look like, what our defensive system is going to look like. I'm pretty confident that our identity will start to form there."

One of the few highlights in the first half of the season for Minnesota came when it defeated visiting New Orleans 120-110 on Jan. 23 despite playing without Karl-Anthony Towns and Juancho Hernangomez (COVID protocols) as well as D'Angelo Russell (rest).

