Pelicans hire basketball Hall of Fame member Teresa Weatherspoon to coaching staff

The Pelicans have hired a WNBA legend. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans are adding a Hall of Famer to their player development side. The team has brought in former WNBA All Star and former college head coach Teresa Weatherspoon as a coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Weatherspoon, 53, will assume a player development role with the team. She has plenty of experience playing and coaching.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a WNBA player, Weatherspoon starred with the New York Liberty for seven seasons. She made the All-Star team five times over that period. Weatherspoon played her final season in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks.

She also hit one of the biggest shots in WNBA history.

Following her playing career, Weatherspoon coached the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters from 2008 to 2014. She compiled a 99-71 record with the team.

In September, Weatherspoon was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Weatherspoon will join former WNBA star Swin Cash, who the Pelicans hired to be their Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development in June.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: