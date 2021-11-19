Pelicans changed their culinary practices for Zion Williamson

The Pelicans have poured resources, time and energy to protect Williamson’s health. They have changed members of the staff and even changed some of their culinary practices in an attempt to support him. They have talked with him about protecting his body from extra hits. Griffin has stood up for him privately, sending video clips to the league to illustrate how Williamson was getting beat up. When that didn’t work, Griffin ripped NBA referees publicly for not protecting Williamson and was fined $50,000.

Source: Brian Windhorst, Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

Christian Clark @cclark_13

There is no more depressing Pelicans statistic from the past few years than this: Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson played 17 non-bubble games together. They outscored opponents by 130 points in 259 minutes. – 10:01 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but it’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel.” – 6:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat sit out Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo against Pelicans, as Jimmy Butler returns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat taking charge(s); the Zion update. – 5:42 PM

STORY: Zion Williamson was cleared to ramp up his workouts, but questions remain about the Pelicans star’s return theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 4:36 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/zio… – 1:37 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

In case you were wondering how reliant the Pelicans are on Zion for an offensive efficiency boost, here is PTS Added for 2020-21 and 2021-22. This doesn’t factor in lineup combos / a more appropriate pecking order. – Michael Pellissier pic.twitter.com/wLaAJkSyNP – 12:59 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Five things (Zion update; #Pelicans in Miami tonight for 6:30 CT tip-off; Garrett Temple “Off the Court” Q&A): on.nba.com/3cmENMm – 10:21 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson has finally been cleared for contact drills and could soon be cleared to participate in full team drills.

But there are still some key questions looming for what comes next. I tried to answer a few of them here: theathletic.com/2960740/2021/1… – 10:06 AM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

Body-shaming Zion Williamson says more about a culture of critics than about him – The Washington Post via ⁦@Candace Buckner⁩ washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 9:43 AM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

Body shaming is still fair game in sports discussion. Just listen to all the folks laughing at Zion Williamson’s weight: washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 8:30 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Wiliamson’s return date is drawing nearer, so much so that a reasonable guess can be made as to when exactly we’ll see him in uniform again.

Just continue to keep those fingers crossed for no setbacks! https://t.co/YaFf0eYWQy pic.twitter.com/nMwerPpHQn – 7:04 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Zion is back playing at Cameron!

Gardner-Webb has a dude named Zion Williams averaging 4 ppg and 7 rpg – 7:08 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for contact and will start 1-on-1 drills while progressing towards team drills.

The next set of imaging will be Nov. 24.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 drills and progressively working towards full team workouts, per the Pelicans.

He’ll undergo another round of tests on his foot on Nov. 24. – 5:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills beginning with 1-on-1 workouts.

His next update will be on Nov. 24, which will determine if he can be available for full team workouts. – 5:02 PM

More on this storyline

I don’t know how much he currently weighs or if team officials have a target weight they want him to hit before he’s cleared. Based on what I’ve seen, I can say he doesn’t look like someone who’s severely out of shape. And even if he is in fantastic shape, the team will want him to go through a series of practices to see how his foot responds to a ramp-up in his workload and physical contact against other players. -via The Athletic / November 17, 2021

There’s a simple solution for Zion Williamson’s reported weight issues … so says Kenny “The Jet” Smith, who tells TMZ Sports all the Pelicans star needs to do is focus and eat less. -via TMZ.com / November 8, 2021

NBA Central: Zion Williamson reportedly reached ‘north of 300 pounds’ this offseason, per @Jake Fischer pic.twitter.com/vLu4bX4Cws -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 20, 2021