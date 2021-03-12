Pelham girls battle, but fall short in Division 2 semis

Mar. 12—BEDFORD, N.H. — A day after the Pelham boys basketball team earned a state title game berth, the Pythons girls hoops squad set their focus on matching that accomplishment on Thursday.

A double-Pelham title Saturday, however, was not in the cards.

The Pelham girls pushed state title favorite Bishop Brady to the limit, but a few late shots didn't fall and the Pythons fell to the Giants 58-50 in the Division 2 state semifinals at Bedford High School.

"I thought our team kept battling," said Pelham head coach Bob Shepard. "Bishop Brady went up big on us, but we came right back and were in the game right to the end. I thought we ran out of gas a little at the end, but overall I thought the team played terrific."

A win would have sent Pelham (14-3) to its first girls basketball state title game in program history. Bishop Brady (16-2) advanced to Saturday's title game.

"This team accomplished so much more than I ever expected them to," said Shepard. "It was a very difficult season. We didn't know what we had going into the season, since there was no summer league. We played 16 kids all season long, and they deserved to be in the state semifinals."

Bishop Brady was red hot to start Thursday's game, racing out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter.

But Pelham's defense tighten up against Brady's frantic run-and-gun offense, and thanks to eight first-half points each from Jordyn Galgay and freshman Jasmine Becotte, trailed just 29-24 at halftime.

The Pythons continued to pester the Giants in the second half, with the likes of 5-foot-8 Becotte (14 rebounds) and 5-foot-9 Sophia Joncas (10 rebounds) — also a freshman — dominating the boards against a Brady squad playing five guards throughout the game.

"Pelham is physical," said Giants head coach Sal Alosa. "They like to play inside, and that makes it tough on us since we only play guards. They would often have two and three shots at the basket because we couldn't rebound over them."

Story continues

A Tallie Carney 3-pointer midway through the third quarter cut the Pelham deficit to just five points, before Brady rebounded to make it 48-37 after three quarters.

The Pythons then opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run — sparked by a basket and two free throws by Becotte — to make it 48-43. But Brady answered with two straight 3-pointers to retake control.

Pelham managed just two baskets the rest of the way — one each for Becotte and Joncas on a nice up-and-under move —to make it 57-48. But the Pythons missed a few shots, and Bishop Brady locked up the win.

"We didn't give up," said Shepard. "We kept working hard and playing great defense. Our girls knew they could match up with these kids; we just ran out of firepower."

Becotte finished with a team-high 19 points, while Galgay added 12 points for the Pythons.

"We ended up 14-3, so that's a pretty special season," said Shepard. "Our seniors were leaders from start to finish. One of our seniors, Abbey Schwab, was injured in the second game and was out for the season. But she stayed here and cheered them on every day. It would have been easy to quit, with all these masks and the COVID protocols. But they fought through it, and I'm so proud of them."

Bishop Brady 58, Pelham 50

Division 2 semifinals

Bishop Brady (59): Halle Laramie 5 1-3 14, Libbey Hicks 6 0-1 15, Ami Rivera 6 4-5 16, Meg Pellerin 1 0-0 2, Isabella Rivera 3 4-4 11. Totals 21 9-13 58

Pelham (50): Ashlyn Walsh 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Galgay 5 0-0 12, Tallie Carney 2 1-2 7, Maddy Allard 1 0-0 2, Megan Molettieri 2 0-0 4, Jasmine Becotte 6 7-8 19, Laela Higginbottom 1 0-0 2, Sophia Joncas 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-10 50

3-pointers: P — Tallie Carney 2, Jordan Galgay 2; BB — Halle 3, Hicks 3, I. Rivera

Pelham (14-3): 14 10 13 13 — 50

Bishop Brady (16-2): 21 8 19 10 — 58

...

TWITTER: @DWillisET