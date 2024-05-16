Pekka Rinne to be inducted into TN Sports Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Predators legendary goaltender Pekka Rinne entered the team office at Bridgestone Arena for what he thought was a media availability.

Rinne, who serves at the team’s European development coach, was instead surprised with the news that he will be enshrined into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, a first ballot inductee into the 2024 class.

The former Preds star has a statue erected outside of Bridgestone Arena and inside, his jersey hangs from the rafters. After playing his entire career in Nashville that saw him become the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category, Rinne said Music City is a second home for him.

2024 Titans schedule released

“It’s getting a little bit almost overwhelming,” Rinne said. “I mean, you have a jersey in the rafters and a statue outside of the rink, and now Sports Hall of Fame in Tennessee. That’s pretty, pretty unreal…I’m so privileged to be standing here and receiving this kind of honor.”

Rinne joins Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, Olympic Gold Medal figure skater Scott Hamilton, University of Tennessee and MLB Baseball star Chris Burke, Millington business owner and philanthropist, the late W.S. “Babe” Howard, East Tennessee State University Golf Coaching legend Fred Warren, Nashville-area tennis pro Thay Butchee, the late Charlie Bayless, longtime basketball coach at Happy Valley High School, Tennessee Tennis star Paul Annacone, Tennessee State University Track legend Jean Patton Latimer, Memphis champion racquetball player and coach Larry Liles, and Austin Peay basketball coaching legend Dave Loos as the full list of 2024 Inductees.

The Predators were also named Professional Team of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.